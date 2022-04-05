Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!

The Cast And Creator of Kung Fu Reveal How The Show Nails The Specificity of The Asian American Experience – Insider

Kung Fu Series Reboot Packs A Delightful Punch – Distractify

Actress Camila Moreno on Her New Role on Naomi – AM NY

Legacies is Staging A Mikaelson Family Reunion – EW