Filed Under:CW NEws, CW Talk, cw11 seattle, kstw, the cw

Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!

The Cast And Creator of Kung Fu Reveal How The Show Nails The Specificity of The Asian American ExperienceInsider

READ MORE: Susan Sarandon Facing Backlash Anti-Cop Twitter Post

Kung Fu — “Reunion” — Image Number: KF205b_0191r.jpg — Pictured: Eddie Liu as Henry Yan — Photo: Bettina Strauss/The CW — (C) 2022 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved

 

Kung Fu Series Reboot Packs A Delightful PunchDistractify

Kung Fu — “Reunion” — Image Number: KF205a_0248r.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Eddie Liu as Henry Yan, Olivia Liang as Nicky Shen and Gavin Stenhouse as Evan Hartley — Photo: Bettina Strauss/The CW — (C) 2022 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved

READ MORE: Atlanta Journal-Constitution Demands Disclaimer For 'Richard Jewell' Movie

 

Actress Camila Moreno on Her New Role on NaomiAM NY

Naomi — ÒKeep Your Friends CloseÓ — Image Number: NMI109a_0064r — Pictured: Camila Moreno as Lourdes — Photo: Tom Griscom/The CW — © 2022 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

 

Legacies is Staging A Mikaelson Family ReunionEW

MORE NEWS: The Art of Watching TV

Legacies — “Was This The Monster You Saw” — Image Number: LGC409a_0687r — Pictured (L – R): Zane Phillips as Ben, Ben Levin as Jed, and Elijah B. Moore as Wade — Photo Credit: Chris Reel / The CW — © 2022 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.