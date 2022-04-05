Seattle’s CW11 is giving away free screening passes to Nicholas Cage’s most recent film, “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent”!

What the movie is about:

Nicolas Cage stars as… Nick Cage in the action-comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. Creatively unfulfilled and facing financial ruin, the fictionalized version of Cage must accept a $1 million offer to attend the birthday of a dangerous superfan (Pedro Pascal). Things take a wildly unexpected turn when Cage is recruited by a CIA operative (Tiffany Haddish) and forced to live up to his own legend, channeling his most iconic and beloved on-screen characters in order to save himself and his loved ones. With a career built for this very moment, the seminal award-winning actor must take on the role of a lifetime: Nick Cage.

THE UNBEARABLE WEIGHT OF MASSIVE TALENT IS IN THEATRES APRIL 22, 2022

Cast: Nicholas Cage, Tiffany Haddish, Pedro Pascal, Neil Patrick Harris, Ike Barinholtz, Alessandra Mastronardi, Demi Moore

50 admit two virtual screening passes are available for this advanced screening on a first come, first served basis! To receive your pass, carefully follow the directions below. Failure to follow the directions precisely may cause you not to receive your pass or lose your admission to the pre-screening:

4/6/22 Movie passes are available here

Screening details:

Regal Thornton Place

April 6, 7 PM

4/19 movie passes are available here

Screening details:

Regal Meridian 16

April 19, 7 PM

The above link takes you to website not controlled by CBS/CW11 and will need to enter your personal information when you RSVP. You will no longer be covered by CBS’ privacy policy.

Follow the instructions on the Lions Gate Screenings site . You may need to register if you have not previously used their ticketing site.

Enjoy!