April 7, 2022 (Burbank, CA) — The CW Network today announced summer 2022 premiere dates for returning scripted favorites CORONER, ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO, IN THE DARK, WELLINGTON PARANORMAL and DEVILS, as well as the alternative series MYSTERIES DECODED.

The Canadian investigative procedural CORONER returns with its season four U.S. premiere on Thursday, June 2 (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT) following an original episode of The CW’s hit series WALKER (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT) .

The season four premiere of the science fiction drama ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO airs Monday, June 6 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT) followed by the fourth season premiere of IN THE DARK (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT) .

The supernatural comedy WELLINGTON PARANORMAL returns for its third season with back-to-back original episodes on Wednesday, June 22 (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT) following an original episode of The CW’s hit series THE FLASH (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT) .

The season two premiere of international financial conspiracy thriller DEVILS airs Thursday, June 30 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT) followed by an original episode of CORONER (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT) .