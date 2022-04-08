ALWAYS AND FOREVER – Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) continues to be swirled in confusion and fighting her humanity, which results in her seeing the people who mean the most to her: Rebekah (guest star Claire Holt), Marcel (guest star Charles Michael Davis), Kol (guest star Nathaniel Buzolic), and Freya (guest star Riley Voelkel). Kaleb (Chris Lee) wants to introduce Cleo (Omono Okojie) to his world, including those who had the most profound influence on his path. Meanwhile, Lizzy (Jenny Boyd) devises a plan to get in someone’s good graces. The episode was written and directed by Brett Matthews (#411). Original airdate 4/15/2022 @ 9pm.