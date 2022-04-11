Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Social Media Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!

The 626 never disappoints 🍜🍤🥡🥢 pic.twitter.com/CB6UR8XBmb — Shannon Dang (@ShannonNikkiD) April 10, 2022

Some bts courtesy of Mr. Liu #CWKungFu pic.twitter.com/BO7k5ALFtf — Olivia Liang 🦋 梁安平 (@olivialiang_) April 8, 2022

Happy Anniversary Kung Fu Fam! Thank you all for joining us these past two seasons. And for helping to pave the way for our third season!! Sending you all blessings and gratitude!! #CWKungFu ✨♥️✨ https://t.co/TclfilkdIM — Vanessa Kai (@vanessakai) April 9, 2022

Thank y’all so much for watching with us.

What an episode.

What an amazing job by the writers and crew and cast.

🙏🙏#walker #WalkerFamily pic.twitter.com/qPzHupGTZR — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) April 8, 2022