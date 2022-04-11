THE WORLD’S TOUGHEST MAN — To get the town of Riverdale out from under Percival’s (guest star Chris O’Shea) grip, Archie (KJ Apa), Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Betty (Lili Reinhart) devise a plan to turn Archie into a modern-day folk hero by performing a series of impossible feats. Meanwhile, Percival takes aim at Veronica (Camila Mendes), Toni (Vanessa Morgan) and Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook), pitting them and their businesses against one another. Finally, after falling ill, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) makes a surprising discovery about herself. Mädchen Amick, Charles Melton and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Gabriel Correa directed the episode written by Devon Turner (#610). Original airdate 4/17/2022 @ 8pm.