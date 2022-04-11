UP TO NO GOOD – The comedy continues when guest stars Julie Klausner, Preet Bharara, Shalewa Sharp, and Rachel Feinstein join host Aasif Mandvi and team captains Matt Walsh and Sabrina Jalees to weave more wild tales and make the rival team decide what is fact and what is fiction (#105). Every episode of WOULD I LIE TO YOU? will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required. Original airdate 4/16/20222 @ 8:30pm.