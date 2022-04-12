IT’S NOT ALL WHAT IT SEEMS – After Spencer (Daniel Ezra) sees some teammates landing lucrative NIL deals, his ambitions for them continues to grow. Jordan’s (Michael Evans Behling) new friendship with some teammates becomes more complicated than he imagined. Olivia (Samantha Logan) gets a new perspective for her NIL piece after not giving up and following her gut. Asher (Cody Christian) and the crew get a new perspective about their group dynamic from an outsider. Meanwhile, Coop (Bre-Z) jumps to conclusions while protecting someone at her new job. Michael Schultz directed the episode written by Robert D. Doty. (#415). Original airdate 4/18/2022 @ 9pm.