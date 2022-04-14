TWO HOUR SPECIAL

CELEBRATING THE LIFE AND LEGEND OF FREDDIE MERCURY – FREDDIE MERCURY: THE FINAL ACT showcases the extraordinary final chapter of Freddie Mercury’s life and how, after his death from AIDS, Queen staged one of the biggest concerts in history—the Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert at Wembley Stadium—to celebrate his life and challenge the prejudices around HIV/AIDS. Featuring new interviews with Brian May and Roger Taylor of Queen, the documentary features extensive footage from the concert and behind-the-scenes rehearsals, including performances by Elton John, George Michael, David Bowie, Annie Lennox, and more. The film also hears directly from those who performed at the epic gig, including Roger Daltrey (The Who), Joe Elliott (Def Leppard), Lisa Stansfield and Paul Young, as well as the concert’s promoter, Harvey Goldsmith. A Rogan Productions film for BBC, FREDDIE MERCURY: THE FINAL ACT is directed by James Rogan (“1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything,” “Uprising”) and produced by Dan Hall. BBC Studios is distributing internationally. The CW original airdate 4/20/2022 @ 8pm.