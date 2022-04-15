SAN BERNARDINO, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 12: Rapper DaBaby performs onstage during day 3 of Rolling Loud Los Angeles at NOS Events Center on December 12, 2021 in San Bernardino, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

(CNN) — Rapper DaBaby was at a North Carolina home Wednesday when a person trespassing was shot, the Troutman Police Department said.

A 26-year-old man allegedly climbed the fence surrounding the property and was shot, according to an incident report from the police department. No charges were filed in the shooting as of Thursday night.

According to CNN affiliate WSOC, the person was shot on a football field outside a mansion belonging to DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk. Although police would not confirm to CNN that DaBaby owns the home, they said he was present when the shooting occurred. Troutman Police did not release the name of the shooter.

“I can confirm the shooting did not occur inside the residence and that Mr. Kirk was on the property,” police chief Josh Watson told CNN in an email. Watson said the investigation is in “an ongoing status” and he was not able to provide further information.

Around 8 p.m. ET Wednesday, police arrived at the residence and found a man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, TPD said in a statement.

The victim was transported by Iredell County EMS to a medical facility to treat his injury, the statement said.

A manager for the rapper declined to comment Thursday.

The eight-time Grammy-nominated rapper is a North Carolina native.

DaBaby made headlines last summer when he made false and disparaging comments about gay men and HIV during a performance in Miami. The comments were quickly condemned by fans, LGBTQ+ groups and other celebrities, including Elton John, Dua Lipa and Madonna, and DaBaby later apologized.

The town of Troutman is located around 35 miles north of Charlotte.

