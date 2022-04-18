Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!
Would I Lie To You? Host Aasif Mandvi on Why The New Series Is Pure Joy – TV InsiderREAD MORE: Susan Sarandon Facing Backlash Anti-Cop Twitter Post
Would I Lie To You? — “Whatcha Doin’?” — Image Number: WLT105_0135r — Pictured (L – R): Aasif Mandvi — Photo: The CW — © 2022 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Kung Fu: Yvonne Chapman Interview – Nerds of Color
Kung Fu — “Choice” — Image Number: KF110a_0018r.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Yvonne Chapman as Zhilan and Ludi Lin as Kerwin Tan — Photo: Bettina Strauss/The CW — © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved
Superman & Lois Confirms Iconic Villain – ScreenRant
The Flash: Natalie Dryfus Promises A Vulnerable Sue – CBR
READ MORE: Atlanta Journal-Constitution Demands Disclaimer For 'Richard Jewell' Movie
Superman & Lois Is Paving The Way For A New Hero – CBR
Superman & Lois — “The Thing in The Mines” — Image Number: SML203a_0026r.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent and Bitsie Tulloch as Lois Lane — Photo: Bettina Strauss/The CW — (C) 2022 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved
Kung Fu Hits Its Heroes With Betrayals From All Sides – CBR
Kung Fu — “Year of the Tiger: Part 1” — Image Number: KF201c_0168r.jpg — Pictured: Olivia Liang as Nicky Shen — Photo: Michael Courtney/The CW — (C) 2022 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved
Riverdale Actor Cole Sprouse Interview – Yahoo
Riverdale — ÒChapter One Hundred and Five: Folk HeroesÓ — Image Number: RVD610a_0554r — Pictured (L – R): Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones and KJ Apa as Archie Andrews — Photo: Jack Rowand/The CW — © 2022 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
MORE NEWS: The Art of Watching TV
Luke Mitchell Joins Legacies – TVLine