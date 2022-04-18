Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!

Would I Lie To You? Host Aasif Mandvi on Why The New Series Is Pure Joy – TV Insider

Kung Fu: Yvonne Chapman Interview – Nerds of Color

Superman & Lois Confirms Iconic Villain – ScreenRant

The Flash: Natalie Dryfus Promises A Vulnerable Sue – CBR

Superman & Lois Is Paving The Way For A New Hero – CBR

Kung Fu Hits Its Heroes With Betrayals From All Sides – CBR

Riverdale Actor Cole Sprouse Interview – Yahoo

Luke Mitchell Joins Legacies – TVLine