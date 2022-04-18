Filed Under:Bright Future, Washington State automotive technology program, WSADA

If you know someone working in a dealership who is planning either to attend or continue auto tech training, this scholarship is for them. WSADA will award:

  • Two (2) $3,000 scholarships to high school students enrolling in a Washington State automotive technology program, and
  • Four (4) $3,000 scholarships to students currently enrolled in a Washington State automotive technology program.

Know a high school senior attending college this fall?  WSADA is awarding:

Immediate family members of dealer principals are not eligible.

Click here for a pdf copy of the scholarship application

 

Deadline: Submissions must be postmarked by Friday, April 29, 2022.

How to apply:

Applications may be submitted online at theWashBoard.org or mailed to the College Planning Network.

Please mail your hard copy application to:

WSADA “Bright Future” Scholarship Program
c/o College Planning Network
43 Bentley Place
Port Townsend, WA 98368

To submit an electronic application, please visit theWashBoard.org website and search for “New Car and Truck Dealers”.