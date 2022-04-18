If you know someone working in a dealership who is planning either to attend or continue auto tech training, this scholarship is for them. WSADA will award:
- Two (2) $3,000 scholarships to high school students enrolling in a Washington State automotive technology program, and
- Four (4) $3,000 scholarships to students currently enrolled in a Washington State automotive technology program.
Know a high school senior attending college this fall? WSADA is awarding:
- Two (2) $3,000 scholarships to a high school senior who is an employee of a WSADA-member dealership, OR is an immediate family member of a WSADA-member dealership employee.
- One (1) $3,000 scholarship to a Washington high school senior who is applying for Northwood University’s Automotive Marketing and Management Program.
Immediate family members of dealer principals are not eligible.
Click here for a pdf copy of the scholarship application
Deadline: Submissions must be postmarked by Friday, April 29, 2022.READ MORE: Atlanta Journal-Constitution Demands Disclaimer For 'Richard Jewell' Movie
How to apply:
Applications may be submitted online at theWashBoard.org or mailed to the College Planning Network.
Please mail your hard copy application to:
WSADA “Bright Future” Scholarship Program
c/o College Planning Network
43 Bentley Place
Port Townsend, WA 98368
To submit an electronic application, please visit theWashBoard.org website and search for “New Car and Truck Dealers”.