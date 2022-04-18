If you know someone working in a dealership who is planning either to attend or continue auto tech training, this scholarship is for them. WSADA will award:

Two (2) $3,000 scholarships to high school students enrolling in a Washington State automotive technology program , and

students , and Four (4) $3,000 scholarships to students currently enrolled in a Washington State automotive technology program.

Know a high school senior attending college this fall? WSADA is awarding:

Two (2) $3,000 scholarships to a high school senior who is an employee of a WSADA-member dealership, OR is an immediate family member of a WSADA-member dealership employee.

One (1) $3,000 scholarship to a Washington high school senior who is applying for Northwood University’s Automotive Marketing and Management Program.

Immediate family members of dealer principals are not eligible .

Click here for a pdf copy of the scholarship application

Deadline: Submissions must be postmarked by Friday, April 29, 2022.

How to apply:

Applications may be submitted online at theWashBoard.org or mailed to the College Planning Network.

Please mail your hard copy application to:

WSADA “Bright Future” Scholarship Program

c/o College Planning Network

43 Bentley Place

Port Townsend, WA 98368