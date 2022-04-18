INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 15: Harry Styles performs onstage at the Coachella Stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 15, 2022 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ABA)

(CNN) — Harry Styles has broken a Guinness World Record with his hit single “As It Was.”

Styles, 28, broke the record for “most streamed track on Spotify in 24 hours (male),” according to a news release from Guinness. The song accumulated over 16 million streams in its first 24 hours on the platform.

Released April 1, “As It Was” also ranked first in streams in 34 countries, including the US.

Another British singer-songwriter holds the same record for female artists: Adele, whose song “Easy on Me” netted more than 19 million streams on Spotify in one day, according to Guinness.

Styles’ latest hit also set two Spotify records, according to the platform.

“As It Was became Spotify’s most-streamed song in a single day in 2022 so far, and the most streamed song in the US in a single day in Spotify history,” the company said on Twitter.

“As It Was” is the lead single from Styles’ forthcoming album, “Harry’s House,” which will be released May 20. It’s the pop star’s third solo album since breaking off from the boy band One Direction.

As of Friday, the song’s enchanting, ’70s inspired music video has racked up over 62 million views. The video, directed by Tanu Muino, features Styles clad in a bedazzled red outfit, dancing alongside a woman dressed in blue. The glittering garments were designed by Spanish fashion designer Arturo Obegero.

The video was “made with love by a creative team from Ukraine,” according to Styles’ YouTube account.

