REEVALUATING – Simone and the gang rally around Amara as she struggles with what to do next as new information comes to light. Coach Marcus is excited about the all-HBCU baseball game he put together until an old teammate stirs up bad memories that could possibly derail everything. As Damon, JR and the team are focused on the game, they are faced with some challenging guests and new adversaries. Thea has a close call with danger which costs her one relationship and brings a potential new one into her life. Meanwhile, Simone struggles to explain to Jordan her friendship “break-up” with Damon. Christine Swanson directed the episode written by Cam’ron Moore & Alison McKenzie (#109). Original airdate 4/25/2022 @ 9pm. Every episode of ALL AMERICAN: HOMECOMING will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.