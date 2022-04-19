DEFINING YOURSELF – With some heat on Spencer (Daniel Ezra), he must figure out what his NIL brand, but he discovers he isn’t the only one having a problem with discovering who they are. Olivia’s (Samantha Logan) story makes things complicated for Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) and potentially for her as well. Patience (Chelsea Tavares) has a release party for her new album and things get awkward for her and Coop (Bre-Z.) Billy (Taye Diggs) struggles to balance everything going on with his life. Meanwhile, Layla (Greta Onieogou) and Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) are forced to face their past demons when they get locked in Layla’s recording studio, which tests their friendship. James Lafferty directed the episode written by Mike Herro & David Strauss (#416). Original airdate 4/25/2022 @ 8pm.