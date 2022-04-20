A LIFE OF LIES – In the aftermath of Naomi (Kaci Walfall) discovering who Greg (Barry Watson) and Jen (Mouzam Makkar) really are – and that they’ve been lying about it her entire life – Naomi sets out on her own to dig deeper for the truth only to discover how many people have been keeping secrets from her. Also starring Alexander Wraith, Cranston Johnson, Mary-Charles Jones, and Camila Moreno. Angel Kristi Williams directed the episode written by Oscar Balderrama (#110). Original airdate 4/26/22 @ 9pm. Every episode of NAOMI will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.