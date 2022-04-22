CAGE RAGE – Cordell (Jared Padalecki) needs the help of someone from his past, but can they be trusted? Meanwhile, Trey (Jeff Pierre) shows James (Coby Bell) and August (Kale Culley) a new way to deal with some of life’s frustrations. Phil Hardage directed the episode written by David James (#215). Original airdate 4/28/2022 @ 8pm. Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.