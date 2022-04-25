DAPHNE ZUNIGA GUEST STARS – As Blake (Grant Show) and Cristal (Daniella Alonso) attend a Yale reunion, Blake runs into an old friend, Sonya (guest star Daphne Zuniga), who has more than just the reunion on her mind. Alexis’ (Elaine Hendrix) launch of her “miracle cream” faces a set back and Sam (Rafael de la Fuente) offers his assistance and Adam (Sam Underwood) scrambles to get what Alexis wants. Amanda (Eliza Bennett) grows more suspicious of Charlie (guest star Cynthia Quiles) and turns to Culhane (Robert C. Riley) for help, much to his chagrin. Meanwhile, Jeff (Sam Adegoke) wants to get to the truth of recent events and Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) is dealt some disappointing news. Adam Huber also stars. The episode was written by Garrett Oakley and directed by SM Main-Muñoz (#509). Original airdate 4/29/2022 @ 9pm.