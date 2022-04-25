(CNN) — Jared Padalecki is recovering after a car accident, according to his former “Supernatural” co-star, Jensen Ackles.
Ackles shared the news with Padalecki’s permission, he said, while at a fan event in New Jersey over the weekend. Video of his remarks was shared on social media.READ MORE: Susan Sarandon Facing Backlash Anti-Cop Twitter Post
“I don’t know if you guys know what’s going on,” Ackles said of Padalecki. “He was in a very bad car accident. He wasn’t driving, he was in the passenger seat, and he’s lucky to be alive.
CNN has reached out to Padalecki’s representative for comment.READ MORE: Atlanta Journal-Constitution Demands Disclaimer For 'Richard Jewell' Movie
“He’s home recovering, which the fact that he’s not in a hospital right now is blowing my mind because I saw the car,” Ackles added.
Padalecki took to Twitter to apologize for missing the event but did not mention the accident.
Padalecki and Ackles starred as on-screen brothers on “Supernatural” between 2005 and 2020.MORE NEWS: The Art of Watching TV
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.