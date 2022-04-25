THE FOG COMES TO RIVERDALE — After uncovering what Percival (guest star Chris O’Shea) has planned for the town, Archie (KJ Apa), Betty (Lili Reinhart), Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) devise a plan to oust the current town council and instate their own. But when Percival catches wind of their secret meeting, he and Alice (Mädchen Amick) use an upcoming weather event to scare the town into staying in their homes…while they carry out the next step of Percival’s master plan. Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch, Casey Cott, Vanessa Morgan, Charles Melton and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Jeff Woolnough directed the episode written by Chrissy Maroon (#612). Original airdate 5/1/2022 @ 8pm.