LET’S ROLL – Hear more hilarious tales – which may be truth or may be a lie – when guest stars Michael Ian Black, Robin De Jesus, Jordan Carlos, Christian Finnegan join host Aasif Mandvi and team captains Matt Walsh and Sabrina Jalees (#113). Every episode of WOULD I LIE TO YOU? will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required. Original airdate 4/30/2022 @ 8:30 pm.