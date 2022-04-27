SAVE THE LAST DANCE – Naomi (Kaci Walfall) and Annabelle (Mary-Charles Jones) are looking forward to a perfect prom night with Nathan (Daniel Puig), Jacob (Aidan Gemme) and their entire junior class…but nothing ever goes as planned when you’re a teenage superhero. Also starring Alexander Wraith, Cranston Johnson, Barry Watson and Mouzam Makkar. Merawi Gerima directed the episode written by Rebecca Bellotto (#111). Original airdate 5/3/22 @ 9pm. Every episode of NAOMI will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.