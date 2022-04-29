RAISE A GLASS TO FAMILY – The Walkers pull out all the stops to celebrate Abeline (Molly Hagan) and Bonham’s (Mitch Pileggi) anniversary. Cassie (Ashley Reyes) finds a piece of her past and Cordell (Jared Padalecki) needs a favor from Geri (Odette Annable). Kelli Williams directed the episode written by Casey Fisher and Blythe Ann Johnson (#216). Original airdate 5/5/2022 @ 8pm. Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.