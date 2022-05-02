Miranda Lambert shared photos of her seven rescue pets for National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day. Photo credit: From mirandalambert/Instagram

(CNN) — Country star Miranda Lambert celebrated National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day with photos of her furry family.

“Here are some of my favorite moments with my rescue herd!” Lambert wrote on Instagram on Saturday. “Adopt don’t shop!”

She posted photos of her five dogs, Thelma, Louise, Delta Dawn, Cher, and Bellamy; and two cats Tequila and Macaroni.

Lambert is a vocal supporter of animal shelters. The singer founded a nonprofit called MuttNation Foundation in 2009 with her mother. The organization conducts adoption drives, donation drives, and fundraising for animal shelters, according to its website.

Lambert included a video of her husband, New York police officer Brendan McLoughlin, doing pushups with one of the couple’s dogs on his back. The pair got married in 2019 following Lambert’s split from fellow country music star Blake Shelton in 2015.

National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day was on April 30. It aims to raise awareness for the “millions of animals waiting for their forever homes in shelters across the country,” according to the nonprofit American Humane.

