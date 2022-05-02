Photo Credit: Andy Cohen/Instagram Bravo host Andy Cohen announced the birth of his second child via surrogate on Friday.

(CNN) — Long-time talk show host Andy Cohen has announced the birth of his second child, a daughter named Lucy Eve Cohen, born via surrogate.

Cohen posted a picture of himself smiling with his new bundle of joy on Instagram on Friday. Lucy was born at 5:13 p.m. in New York City and weighed in 8 pounds, 13 ounces, according to Cohen.

“Her big brother can’t wait to meet her!” wrote the host. “Thank you to my rock star surrogate (ALL surrogates are rockstars, by the way) and everyone who helped make this miracle happen. I’m so happy.”

Cohen’s first child, a son named Benjamin Allen Cohen, was born in February 2019, also via surrogate.

“Family means everything to me, and having one of my own is something I’ve wanted in my heart for my entire life,” Cohen said when he first announced he would become a father. “And though it’s taken me longer than most to get there, I cannot wait for what I envision will be the most rewarding chapter yet.”

