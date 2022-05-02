CARRY A TUNE – When guest stars Bridget Everett, Dylan Baker, Ali Wentworth and Michael Ian Black join host Aasif Mandvi and team captains Matt Walsh and Sabrina Jalees to weave more outrageous tales…but are they telling the truth or is it a lie? Have a laugh and take a guess! (#108). Every episode of WOULD I LIE TO YOU? will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required. Original airdate 5/7/2022 @ 8:30pm.