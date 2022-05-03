SEEING THINGS DIFFERENTLY – Spencer (Daniel Ezra) is ready to take the next step in his NIL journey, but everything could be at risk before it has a chance to get started. Olivia (Samantha Logan) gets caught up in her story and quickly learns it could cost her everything. Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) gets a surprise that throws a wrench into his plans with Layla (Greta Onieogou). Billy (Taye Diggs) is worried about his job and gets some sage advice that leads him to come up with a new plan. Meanwhile, Coop (Bre-Z) and Laura (Monet Mazur) realize they could help each other in an unexpected way. Crystle Roberson directed the episode written by Nkechi Okoro Carroll & Jennifer A. King (#418). Original airdate 5/09/2022 @ 8pm.