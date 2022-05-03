FACING IT HEAD ON – After returning from break, Simone (Geffri Maya) throws herself into distraction, including her tennis tournament, to avoid dealing with what’s really bothering her. When Damon (Peyton Alex Smith) finds himself with more questions than answers, he finds help from Thea (Camille Hyde). With the help of Nathaniel (guest star Rhoyle Ivy King), JR (Sylvester Powell) realizes he needs to change his narrative on how he sees himself after he has a viral game moment. Meanwhile, Amara (Kelly Jenrette) inches closer to the issues going on with Bringston and Coach Marcus’ (Cory Hardrict) paranoia is at an all-time high. Nikhil Paniz directed the episode written by Jeffrey David Thomas & Charia Rose (#111). Original airdate 5/09/2022 @ 9pm. Every episode of ALL AMERICAN: HOMECOMING will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.