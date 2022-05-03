Seattle’s CW11 is giving away free screening passes to “Top Gun: Maverick”!

What the movie is about:

After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: “Rooster,” the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka “Goose.” Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.

TOP GUN: MAVERICK IS OPENING ONLY IN THEATRES MAY 27, 2022

Cast: Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller, Val Kilmer, Jon Hamm, Ed Harris,

50 online virtual screening passes are available for a pre-screening on a first come, first served basis! To receive your pass, carefully follow the directions below. Failure to follow the directions precisely may cause you not to receive your pass or lose your admission to the pre-screening:

Movie passes are available here

The above link takes you to website not controlled by CBS/CW11 and will need to enter your personal information when you RSVP. You will no longer be covered by CBS’ privacy policy.

Follow the instructions on the gofobo site . You may need to register with Gofobo if you have not previously used their ticketing site.

Regal Thornton Place

Monday, May, 23, 7PM

Enjoy!