US actress Amber Heard speaks with her legal team during a lunch break at the Fairfax County Circuit Court amid a defamation case against her by ex-husband, US actor Johnny Depp, in Fairfax, Virginia, on May 4, 2022. - US actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a \"public figure representing domestic abuse.\" (Photo by ELIZABETH FRANTZ / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ELIZABETH FRANTZ/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

(CNN) — Amber Heard has made good on her promise to give the millions she received from her divorce settlement with Johnny Depp to charity.

Heard distributed her $7 million settlement between two organizations — Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles and the ACLU, which will put its portion of the funds toward efforts to stop violence against women.

“As described in the restraining order and divorce settlement, money played no role for me personally and never has, except to the extent that I could donate it to charity and, in doing so, hopefully help those less able to defend themselves,” Heard said in a statement via her publicist. “This is over and above any funds that I have given away in the past and will continue to give away in the future.”

Heard and Depp came to the settlement on Tuesday, one day before they were scheduled to appear in court.

Heard had previously accused Depp of domestic abuse and got a restraining order against the actor in May.

Heard said she has been a volunteer for Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles for over 10 years and seen “firsthand how more funding for staffing, better equipment and better medication can make the difference between life or death for a child.”

“I know these organizations will put the funds to good use and look forward to continuing to support them in the future,” she said. “Hopefully, this experience results in a positive change in the lives of people who need it the most.”

Anthony D. Romero, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union, added: “We are incredibly grateful that Ms. Heard has so very generously shown her support for the important and necessary advocacy for victims of domestic violence.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.