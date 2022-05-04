SEASON FINALE (Part 1) – In the first episode of the two-part season finale, after having visions from her brief time on Earth-29, Naomi (Kaci Walfall) seeks the advice of her protectors – Dee (Alexander Wraith), Zumbado (Cranston Johnson), Greg (Barry Watson), Jen (Mouzam Makkar) and Akira (guest star Stephanie March) – but no one can agree on a plan…and Naomi feels sidelined in decisions about her own future. After Naomi receives a special gift from Akira, she sets off on a road trip with Annabelle (Mary-Charles Jones) in search of a specific place from a new vision…but something is tracking them closely. Meanwhile, Anthony’s (Will Meyers) attempt to get Naomi’s attention by revisiting the “Superman stunt” results in an unlikely alliance with Lourdes (Camila Moreno) …but danger looms the closer they get to the truth. Carl Seaton directed the episode written by Jill Blankenship (#112). Original airdate 5/10/22 @ 8pm. Every episode of NAOMI will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.