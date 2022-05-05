INFILTRATING THE ENCLAVE — After uncovering an item that Russell Tan (guest star Kee Chan) is after, Nicky (Olivia Liang) enlists her entire family to help infiltrate the Enclave, a secret gathering of the world’s elite. Elsewhere, Nicky deals with the fallout of a secret she’s kept from Mia (guest star Vanessa Yao). Tzi Ma, Kheng Hua Tan, Shannon Dang, Jon Prasida, Eddie Liu, Gavin Stenhouse and Yvonne Chapman also star. R.T. Thorne directed the episode written by Dan Hamamura (#209). Original airdate 5/11/2022 @ 9pm. Every episode of KUNG FU will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.