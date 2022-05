Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) is surprised by someone important from her past and tries to keep the peace when they collide with her present. Mel (Melonie Diaz), Kaela (Lucy Barrett) and Dev (guest star Kapil Talwalkar) are on the trail of the Unseen, while Jordan (Jordan Donica) and Harry (Rupert Evans) seek assistance from a different powerful trio. Eduardo Sanchez directed the episode written by Carolyn Townsend (#409). Original airdate 5/13/22 @ 8pm.