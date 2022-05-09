Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Social Media Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!

*sigh*

I do not say the things that I say because I want to be relevant or get attention. I speak up because I don’t see enough people with large platforms calling out toxic behavior in our industry. Some people will never understand where I’m coming from and that’s okay ☯️🙏🏻 — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) May 4, 2022

Cruisin with mama 🤍 pic.twitter.com/wI9LyIbpre — Vanessa Morgan (@VanessaMorgan) May 6, 2022