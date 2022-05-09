The Los Angeles District Attorney\'s Office will not pursue felony charges against Isaiah Lee, the man accused of leaping on stage and attacking comedian Dave Chappelle during a performance a the Hollywood Bowl on May 3. Photo: David Richard/AP FILE - Dave Chappelle appears during the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Oct. 30, 2021, in Cleveland. Chappelle was tackled during a performance at the Hollywood Bowl Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Security guards chased and overpowered the attacker, and Chappelle was able to continue his performance while the man was taken away in an ambulance. (AP Photo/David Richard, File)

(CNN) — Isaiah Lee, the man accused of leaping on stage at the Hollywood Bowl and attacking comedian Dave Chappelle, pleaded not guilty to four misdemeanor charges in court Friday.

Wearing a blue jail uniform, with his right arm in a sling, Lee stood before a judge in Los Angeles to answer to four counts, including battery and possession of a weapon. Chelsea Padilla, Lee’s lawyer, told the judge he is receiving mental health services from local a local nonprofit organization.

In the event he posts bail, Judge Wendy Segall ordered Lee to stay away at least 100 yards away from, and have no contact with, Chappelle, including the comedian’s residence or any venue at which he is performing, including the Hollywood Bowl.

CNN has reached out to Lee’s attorney for comment, but has not yet heard back.

Lee’s bail remains set at $30,000, which will be reviewed at a hearing on May 10. A pretrial hearing in the case is scheduled for May 20.

Earlier in the week, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office decided not to pursue felony charges in the case.

DA spokesperson Greg Risling said in a statement to CNN: “After reviewing the evidence, prosecutors determined that while criminal conduct occurred, the evidence as presented did not constitute felony conduct.”

The Los Angeles Philharmonic Association, which owns the Hollywood Bowl, said on Thursday it is adding “additional security measures” and reviewing existing procedures, according to a statement from Public Relations Director Sophie Jefferies.

“We are reviewing our existing procedures both internally and with the assistance of outside experts so we can continue to provide a safe and secure environment at the Hollywood Bowl,” Jefferies said. “We have implemented additional security measures, including an increased number of security personnel on-site to assist with bag checks and other security procedures.”

The venue is continuing to cooperate with authorities in their ongoing investigation, she said.

What happened

LAPD spokesperson Officer Lizeth Lomeli told CNN on Wednesday Chappelle “had finished his act and as he was exiting the stage, a male who was part of the audience jumped on the stage and tackle(d) this celebrity to the ground.”

Lee, 23, was arrested and taken to a hospital for medical treatment, Lomeli said.

Police described the weapon they say was taken from the suspect as a replica handgun, which also included a knife blade.

The motive of the apparent attack remains unclear.

A representative for Chappelle released a statement Wednesday.

“As unfortunate and unsettling as the incident was, Chappelle went on with the show,” Carla Sims, Chappelle’s representative, said in a statement to CNN. “Jamie Foxx and Chris Rock helped calm the crowd with humor before Chappelle introduced the last and featured musical guests for the evening.”

Sims said Chappelle is “fully cooperating” with the police investigation of the incident.

Chappelle was performing at the Bowl at “Netflix is a Joke: The Festival.”

“We care deeply about the safety of creators and we strongly defend the right of stand-up comedians to perform on stage without fear of violence,” a Netflix spokesperson told CNN in a statement on Wednesday.

