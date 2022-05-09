MAYBE DO FEWER TERRIBLE THINGS – Blake (Grant Show) grows closer to Amanda (Eliza Bennett), much to the chagrin of Alexis (Elaine Hendrix). Jeff (Sam Adegoke) teams up with someone who leaves a lot to be desired and trusted. Sam (Rafael de la Fuente) tries to cope as Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) seems oblivious to his pain and then sets out to make things right. Meanwhile, Culhane (Robert C. Riley) jumps to a conclusion that is hurtful to Dominique (Michael Michele). The episode was written by India Sage Wilson and directed by Brandi Bradburn (#511). Original airdate 5/13/2022 @ 9pm.