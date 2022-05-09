TOXIC — With palladium acting as his personal kryptonite, Archie (KJ Apa) decides he must build up his tolerance if he’s going to stand a chance against Percival (guest star Chris O’Shea.) Betty (Lili Reinhart) turns to Jughead (Cole Sprouse) for help uncovering some repressed memories from her childhood. Meanwhile, Veronica (Camila Mendes) deals with a bombshell discovery that effects how she interacts with people around her, and Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) debates whether she should reach out to a former childhood crush. Mädchen Amick and Charles Melton also star. Lisa Soper directed the episode written by Tessa Leigh Williams (#614). Original airdate 5/15/2022 @ 8pm.