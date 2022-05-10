FIGHTING FOR FRIENDSHIPS – With Spencer (Daniel Ezra) and Asher’s (Cody Christian) tension at an all-time high, JJ (Hunter Clowdus) plans a party for the gang. Olivia (Samantha Logan) goes against her instinct about an article causing friction between her and Spencer. Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) is trying to hide his feeling by making some uncharacteristic choices that doesn’t go unnoticed by his friends. Coop (Bre-Z) is thriving in her new job, leaving Patience (Chelsea Tavares) to see a new side of Coop. Meanwhile, Grace (Karimah Westbrook) joins Billy (Taye Diggs) on his all-nighter of protecting the school from the Halloween vandal and shares some news of her own with him. Ryan Zaragoza directed the episode written by John A. Norris (#419). Original airdate 5/16/2022 @ 8pm.