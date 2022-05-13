Legacies -- “This Can Only End In Blood” -- Image Number: LGC415b_0073r -- Pictured (L - R): Chris Lee as Kaleb, Quincy Fouse as Milton ”MG” Greasley, Jenny Boyd as Lizzie Saltzman, Danielle Rose Russell as Hope Mikaelson, and Ben Levin as Jed -- Photo: Chris Reel / The CW -- © 2022 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

TRUST YOUR INSTINCTS – Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) presents a challenge to Ken (guest star Luke Mitchell), which he has to accept. Cleo (Omono Okojie) is set on revenge. The Super Squad prepares for the battle of their lives. Meanwhile, Landon (Aria Shaghasemi) has some unexpected visitors. The episode was written by Benjamin Raab & Deric A. Hughes and directed by Jeffrey Hunt (#415). Original airdate 5/19/2022 @ 9pm.