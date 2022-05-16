Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Social Media Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!
Seeing everyone’s love and support today for #DCStargirl truly has filled my heart with so much joy. Thank you all 🥹⭐️
— Brec Bassinger (@Brecbassinger) May 13, 2022
Excuse me I’m not even on this show but I just lovem ❤️😩 pic.twitter.com/m5oZrMJbAP
— Leah Lewis (@leahmlewis) May 15, 2022
Good idea Eddie. #CWKungFu during happier times. Before the ending of the episode. pic.twitter.com/bCWY0fpBZs
— Olivia Liang 🦋 梁安平 (@olivialiang_) May 12, 2022
Hey #fam
Greetings from the final week of #walker season 2!
Just wanna say I’m so grateful and excited for todays news, and for what’s to come!
I love y’all.
I see y’all.
You ain’t gettin rid of us yet.
😉😊#WalkerFamily #WalkerIndependence
— Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) May 13, 2022
I hope you’re caught up on @CW_TheFlash before tonight’s episode. 😭 What did you think of HellFrost last week?! pic.twitter.com/BHObtukqR7
— Danielle Panabaker (@dpanabaker) May 11, 2022