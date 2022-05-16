Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Social Media Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!

Seeing everyone’s love and support today for #DCStargirl truly has filled my heart with so much joy. Thank you all 🥹⭐️ — Brec Bassinger (@Brecbassinger) May 13, 2022

Excuse me I’m not even on this show but I just lovem ❤️😩 pic.twitter.com/m5oZrMJbAP — Leah Lewis (@leahmlewis) May 15, 2022

Good idea Eddie. #CWKungFu during happier times. Before the ending of the episode. pic.twitter.com/bCWY0fpBZs — Olivia Liang 🦋 梁安平 (@olivialiang_) May 12, 2022

Hey #fam

Greetings from the final week of #walker season 2!

Just wanna say I’m so grateful and excited for todays news, and for what’s to come!

I love y’all.

I see y’all.

You ain’t gettin rid of us yet.

😉😊#WalkerFamily #WalkerIndependence — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) May 13, 2022