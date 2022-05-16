WHERE THE ROAD LEADS – Blake (Grant Show) and Cristal (Daniella Alonso) find themselves in a new kind of awkward situation with Sonya (guest star Daphne Zuniga). A distracted Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) has an adventurous breakfast with Alexis (Elaine Hendrix). Meanwhile, as Liam’s (Adam Huber) movie wraps, he decides to have a heart-to-heart with Culhane (Robert C. Riley). Lastly, Kirby (Maddison Brown) returns from Milan and Amanda (Eliza Bennett) gets Kirby involved with her sibling rivalry with Adam (Sam Underwood) (#512). The episode was written by David M. Israel and directed by Robin Givens. Original airdate 5/20/22 @ 9pm.