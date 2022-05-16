THE GHOSTS OF RIVERDALE — After failing to get Pop’s declared a historical landmark, Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) enlists Archie’s (KJ Apa) help saving the diner from Percival (guest star Chris O’Shea). Betty (Lili Reinhart) opens up to Agent Drake (guest star Sophia Tatum) about her ability to see people’s evil auras. Meanwhile, after Reggie (Charles Melton) and the shareholders declare war on Veronica (Camila Mendes), she turns to Jughead (Cole Sprouse) for help maintaining control of the Babylonium. Finally, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) reconnects with her childhood crush Heather (guest star Caroline Day), and Toni (Vanessa Morgan) and Fangs (Drew Ray Tanner) continue their fight for custody of Baby Anthony. Mädchen Amick also stars. Gabriel Correa directed the episode written by Gigi Swift & Ryan Terrebonne (#615). Original airdate 5/22/2022 @ 8pm.