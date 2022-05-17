SEASON FINALE

TRANSITIONS – After an intense ending to the Halloween party, Spencer (Daniel Ezra) tries his best to compartmentalize everything and focus on the big Homecoming game. Much to Laura’s (Monet Mazur) dismay, Billy (Taye Diggs) and Olivia (Samantha Logan) set out on a mission to do what they think is right, which leads them to learn more than they anticipated. Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) makes it known in what he wants but is met with resistance, and Layla (Greta Onieogou) gets an unexpected bombshell at work. Coop (Bre-Z) is at an emotional crossroads and Asher (Cody Christian) learns the power of adjustments. Meanwhile, Grace (Karimah Westbrook) gets a life changing offer she may not be able to refuse. David McWhirter directed the episode written by Jameal Turner (#420). Original airdate 5/23/2022 @ 8pm