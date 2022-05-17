Arlington, WA – Angel Of The Winds Casino Resort is excited to announce that chart-topping country artist LOCASH will be performing at Rivers Run Event Center on Saturday, July 30, at 8PM.

LOCASH has charted seven singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart and was nominated for the Academy Of Country Music’s New Duo Or Group Award in 2017. The Nashville band gained popularity through the lead single on their debut album, “Here Comes Summer,” and achieved mainstream recognition with their song “I Love This Life” five years later, which reached No. 56 on Billboard’s Hot 100.

“We can’t wait for LOCASH to perform at Angel Of The Winds Casino Resort,” said Travis O’Neil, CEO. “Their music is infectious, and they have a fantastic stage presence. It’s something we think our guests will really enjoy listening to.”

Tickets for the event start at $45. Guests can purchase tickets for this event at Xperience Players Club and AngelOfTheWinds.com. Attendees must be 21 years of age or older.

About Angel Of The Winds Casino Resort: Located in Arlington, WA, Angel Of The Winds Casino Resort is Washington’s leading gaming and entertainment destination. Proudly owned by the Stillaguamish Tribe Of Indians, Angel Of The Winds Casino Resort offers the latest in Slots and Table Games, luxurious lodging, diverse dining options, professional bowling lanes, and even more ways to play!