Two-Day Hiring Event!

For More Information Click Here

Where: Lucky Eagle Casino & Hotel Event Center

When: Wednesday, June 15th, 4PM – 8PM & Thursday, June 16th 10AM – 2PM

What to Expect: No resumes required. This event has been designated to jumpstart your career at Lucky Eagle. When you arrive, you’ll fill out a quick form and have a simple interview. If they identify a good match for you, you’ll receive an on-the-spot job offer, complete an on-site pre-employment drug-screening. Then they’ll assist you with your remaining application paperwork, get you fitted with wardrobe, and schedule your tentative New Hire Orientation which is your first day of work for as early as Thursday, June 23. Not sure which position may be right for you? That’s okay! This is a great opportunity to share your experience and interests with their Hiring Managers and learn more about all the perks of working at Lucky Eagle.

Learn about all their benefits at luckyeagle.com/careers