May 19, 2022 (Burbank, CA) — The CW Network will launch its seven-night 2022-23 primetime schedule in the Fall of 2022 with a strategic mix of new and returning original scripted series and alternative programming, it was announced today by Mark Pedowitz, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of The CW Network.

“As The CW looks towards the future, we are evolving and adapting to become more than just a network. We are a brand that drives our passionate and dedicated audiences to engage directly with our programming across all platforms, both linear and digital,” said Mark Pedowitz, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of The CW Network. “In the tradition of The CW’s commitment to high-quality programming that features diverse and inclusive storytelling and characters, we are rolling out a fall lineup that features an exciting new crop of series including the prequel to one of our most successful franchises, THE WINCHESTERS, a wild-west origin story to another hit CW franchise, WALKER INDEPENDENCE, the action-packed original series PROFESSIONALS, the delightful legal drama FAMILY LAW and our latest magical alternative series MAGIC WITH THE STARS, as well as our expansion of The CW DC Universe GOTHAM KNIGHTS this midseason. We will also be saying goodbye to an iconic CW series that shaped and defined popular culture, RIVERDALE. All of these new series will also bolster The CW’s growing digital footprint by adding to the growing library of content available to fans on our free, ad-supported CW App.”

The CW is also joining forces with the United States Surgeon General on his effort to tackle the number one issue facing America’s youth: mental health. Working closely with Vice Admiral Vivek H. Murthy, MD, MBA, the network will be launching a new initiative next season that will address this important issue by developing storylines across its programming, collaborating with advertisers and affiliates and using the network’s expansive social media reach to engage directly with viewers.

Mondays feature the return of The CW’s critically-acclaimed drama and most-streamed series ALL AMERICAN ( 8:00-9:00pm ET/PT ), paired with the second season of the latest multi-platform hit ALL AMERICAN: HOMECOMING ( 9:00-10:00pm ET/PT ).

The new drama THE WINCHESTERS opens demon hunting season on Tuesdays ( 8:00-9:00pm ET/PT ), followed by the new original action series PROFESSIONALS ( 9:00-10:00pm ET/PT ).

DC’S STARGIRL returns for its third season of adventures in Blue Valley on Wednesdays ( 8:00-9:00pm ET/PT ), followed by the third season of KUNG FU ( 9:00-10:00pm ET/PT ).

Thursdays are bigger than the state of Texas with the return of WALKER ( 8:00-9:00pm ET/PT ), followed by the premiere of the new Western drama WALKER INDEPENDENCE ( 9:00-10:00pm ET/PT ).

Two of The CW’s longest-running franchises come together on Fridays, with the ninth season of PENN & TELLER: FOOL US ( 8:00-9:00pm ET/PT ) paired with the eleventh season of WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? ( 9:00-9:30pm & 9:30-10:00pm ET/PT ).

The CW’s newest alternative series MAGIC WITH THE STARS starring Criss Angel kicks off Saturdays ( 8:00-9:00pm ET/PT ), followed by new episodes of WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS ( 9:00-9:30pm & 9:30-10:00pm ET/PT ).

Sundays feature the premiere of the new original drama FAMILY LAW ( 8:00-9:00pm ET/PT ), followed by the fourth season of the crime procedural CORONER ( 9:00-10:00pm ET/PT ).

The CW also has five original scripted series on deck for its 2023 midseason, including the new series GOTHAM KNIGHTS, as well as the returning hits THE FLASH (Season 9), NANCY DREW (Season 4) and SUPERMAN & LOIS (Season 3), plus the new alternative series RECIPE FOR DISASTER and returning series MASTERS OF ILLUSION (Season 9). The CW will also bid farewell to the cultural sensation RIVERDALE when it returns for its seventh and final season this midseason.

Additionally, every episode from the upcoming 2022-23 season of ALL AMERICAN: HOMECOMING, CORONER, DC’S STARGIRL, FAMILY LAW, GOTHAM KNIGHTS, KUNG FU, NANCY DREW, PROFESSIONALS, SUPERMAN & LOIS, WALKER, WALKER INDEPENDENCE and THE WINCHESTERS as well as MAGIC WITH THE STARS, MASTERS OF ILLUSION, PENN & TELLER: FOOL US, WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? and WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS will be available to stream on The CW’s free ad-supported App following its broadcast on The CW Network.

Following is The CW’s Fall Primetime Schedule for the 2022-2023 Season and accompanying details on each new series.

THE CW’S 2022 FALL PRIMETIME SCHEDULE

MONDAY

8:00-9:00PM ALL AMERICAN

9:00-10:00PM ALL AMERICAN: HOMECOMING

TUESDAY

8:00-9:00PM THE WINCHESTERS (New Series)

9:00-10:00PM PROFESSIONALS (New Series)

WEDNESDAY

8:00-9:00PM DC’S STARGIRL (New Night)

9:00-10:00PM KUNG FU

THURSDAY

8:00-9:00PM WALKER

9:00-10:00PM WALKER INDEPENDENCE (New Series)

FRIDAY

8:00-9:00PM PENN & TELLER: FOOL US

9:00-9:30PM WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?

9:30-10:00PM WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?

SATURDAY

8:00-9:00PM MAGIC WITH THE STARS (New Series)

9:00-9:30PM WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS

9:30-10:00PM WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS

SUNDAY

8:00-9:00PM FAMILY LAW (New Series)

9:00-10:00PM CORONER (New Night)

All times Eastern/Pacific