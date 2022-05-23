Filed Under:CW NEws, CW Talk, cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw, the cw

Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!

The 8 Hottest New Shows Announced During Upfront 2022Variety

READ MORE: Susan Sarandon Facing Backlash Anti-Cop Twitter Post

 

CW Boss on Future of DC Shows at Network: ‘Were Staying in The Superhero Business’Variety

Superman & Lois — “The Inverse Method” — Image Number: SML204a_0095r.jpg — Pictured (L-R:) Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent and Wole Parks as John Henry Irons — Photo: Bettina Strauss/The CW — (C) 2022 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved

READ MORE: Atlanta Journal-Constitution Demands Disclaimer For 'Richard Jewell' Movie

 

The CW Sets Fall Schedule, Likely Network Sale LoomsADWEEK

 

MORE NEWS: The Art of Watching TV

Stevie Wonder Makes Surprise Appearance At CW UpfrontDeadline