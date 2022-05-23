SNAKE IN THE GRASS – Blake (Grant Show) and Cristal (Daniella Alonso) work on the opening of PPA but not all goes as planned. Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) goes to extreme measures to further her company. Adam (Sam Underwood) needs Liam’s (Adam Huber) help in his next business venture and when Liam doesn’t pull through, Sam reveals a damaging secret. Sam (Rafael de la Fuente) is worried about Culhane (Robert C. Riley) and comes up with a plan and needs Kirby’s (Maddison Brown) help to execute it. Dominique (Michael Michele) voices her concern about Jeff’s (Sam Adegoke) new mission but he’s not backing down. The episode was written by Malcolm Boomer & Chava Friedberg and directed by Andi Behring (#513). Original airdate 5/27/2022 @ 9pm.