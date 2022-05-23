KNOW THY ENEMY — After learning that Percival (guest star Chris O’Shea) is exploiting his new work crew, Archie (KJ Apa) and Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) devise a plan to help protect the workers and get them out from under Percival’s control. Meanwhile, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) finds himself with a target on his back after Percival catches wind of a scheme he and Veronica (Camila Mendes) hatched against Reggie (Charles Melton). Finally, Betty (Lili Reinhart) receives some unexpected news about a dark moment from her past, and Toni (Vanessa Morgan) and Fangs (Drew Ray Tanner) find themselves at a crossroads. Madelaine Petsch, Mädchen Amick and Casey Cott also star. Tara Dafoe directed the episode written by James DeWille & Arabella Anderson (#616). Original airdate 5/29/2022 @ 8pm.