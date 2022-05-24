SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 07: Bruce Springsteen performs live with The E Street Band at Qudos Bank Arena on February 7, 2017 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage)
(CNN) — Get your tickets because Bruce Springsteen is hitting the road next year.
“The Boss” and the E Street Band will kick off their next tour in 2023, their first together since 2017.READ MORE: Susan Sarandon Facing Backlash Anti-Cop Twitter Post
The first tour date is April 28 in Barcelona. US tour dates have not been announced just yet.READ MORE: Atlanta Journal-Constitution Demands Disclaimer For 'Richard Jewell' Movie
Springsteen posted the European leg of the tour to his Instagram on Tuesday.
Tickets go on sale Friday.MORE NEWS: The Art of Watching TV
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.